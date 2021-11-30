We are working to rescue abducted DPO unhurt

The Edo state police command has confirmed the abduction of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Division in Etsako Central local government area of Edo state, Ibrahim Ishaq.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the spokesperson of the state police command, Bello Kontongs, said the police officer was abducted along the Auchi – Ekperi-Agenebode road on November 26.