EU demands China provide verifiable proof Tennis Star Peng Shuai is safe

The European Union has demanded China gives it “verifiable proof” that tennis star Peng Shuai is safe and well after she went missing for more than two weeks.

The former number-one-ranked doubles player raised major concern for her well-being when she accused Zhang Gaoli, the country’s former vice-premier, of sexual assault on social media.

She made her allegations in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo on November 2, but it was swiftly removed and her name and the word ‘ tennis ‘ were censored for a time.

Peng was not seen in public for more than two weeks in the aftermath, and concerns began to arise regarding her wellbeing – with tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams expressing their worries.

Chinese state media have since released several pieces of proof of Peng’s safety, including an email supposedly written by her, photos of her wishing fans a “happy weekend” and footage of her allegedly at a tennis…