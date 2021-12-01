From “God when” to “God forbid”

A woman named Cristal has gone on TikTok to show how her “caring and attentive” boyfriend named Jordan turned into an abuser and inflicted horrific injuries on her.

She shared clips from her relationship when the going was good and showered her boyfriend with praise.

She spoke about how much he’s changed her life and how talented and smart he is.

Unfortunately, on November 24, he beat her up, leaving her with a bleeding nose and swollen eye.

She added that she has several fractures in her face and her hands and she will have to undergo facial reconstructive surgery following the attack.

