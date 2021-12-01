Grow some balls. Learn from Governor Sam Ortom of Benue state

Reno Omokri has slammed Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This comes hours after the governor called for a peace walk as a healing process for residents of the state following the shooting that happened at the Lekki tollgate. The governor made the call while waiting for the white paper report on the Lagos EndSARS panel that indicted the Nigerian Army and Police in the shooting.

In his post, Reno opined that if the Lagos state governor should ”grow some balls” like his Benue state counterpart and speak the truth to the right authorities.

He shared the photo above of Sanwo-Olu and former Lagos state governor, Tinubu and wrote;