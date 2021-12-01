Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

By
Headliners
-
2


Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

Little Mix singer, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, attended the Boxing Day premiere in a revealing black dress that she had to hold down with her hands to avoid exposing too much.

 

The singer, who gave birth to twins on October 4, showed off her incredible post-baby body in a daring dress as she stepped out on Tuesday night, Nov. 30, for the premiere of her first movie which will be released on December 3.

 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

 

As she posed for the camera, her dress, which has high slits on both sides, billowed in the air, nearly exposing her private areas.

 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

 

She had to use her hands to keep the dress down to prevent a wardrobe malfunction.

 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

Leigh-Anne Pinnock forced to use her hands to hold down her revealing dress to avoid wardrobe malfunction

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR