Man arrested for cutting off employer’s manhood in Ogun and assaulting his wife

A 40-year-old logger identified as Ogidan Yussuf, has been arrested for allegedly cutting the genital organ of his employer, Oluwo Shakiru, and assaulting his wife over loss of equipment.

The suspect said to be a resident of Wuraola Street, Epe, in Ijebu East LGA and reportedly a saw machine operator for the victim, was arrested by operatives of Ogun State security network codenamed Amotekun.

State commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi who disclosed this yesterday November 30, said the incident occurred two months after Yusuf had been dodging his boss over loss of the machine.

He said;