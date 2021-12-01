People over 60 should postpone travel in wake of Omicron variant, WHO warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised vulnerable people including those over-60s to postpone travel in the wake of the new Omicron variant.

The statement read: “Persons who are unwell or at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities (e.g. heart disease, cancer, and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel.”

However, blanket travel bans will not prevent the global spread of the Omicron variant – the WHO has warned in their latest advice.

It added: “Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods. In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivizing countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data.

“All countries should ensure that the measures are regularly reviewed and updated when new evidence becomes available on the epidemiological and…