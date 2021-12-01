This is why I don’t hang with Kenyans in Dubai

Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe has said that she she does not hang out with her country people in Dubai.

The Big Brother Africa reality star stated this on Wednesday December 1, while reacting to rumours that she is broke and living from hand to mouth in Dubai.

“This is why I don’t with Kenyans in Dubai. I don’t even know many Kenyans here only 3. And y’all know where I live in Dubai lol!,” she wrote.

“Dubai is very small. Most of you could never and may be will never with this rumour filled jealousy of yours. Keep wishing me bad while good keeps coming my way.” she added.

See the rest of her posts below…