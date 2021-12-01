Witness claims Fayose’s associate bought properties worth N1.3bn in four months

The eleventh prosecution witness, PW11, Joanne Tolulope, in the ongoing trial of a former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, revealed to Justice Chukujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos how Fayose’s associate, Abiodun Agbele, had allegedly bought properties worth N1.3 billion within four months.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Command had, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, re-arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9bn( Six Billion Nine Hundred Naira).

Fayose was arraigned alongside one of his firms, Spotless Investment Limited, for the alleged fraud.

The defendants had first been arraigned on October 22, 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, Tolulope, who was led in evidence by the counsel to the prosecution, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, told the court that Agbele bought four charlets from her…