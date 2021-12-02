65-year-old man goes missing after leaving his home in Lekki

A 65-year-old man has gone missing and his family members are asking for help to find him.

Mr Moses Adebayo Ogunbayo left his home at Adebisi Ogunniyi Crescent, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, at about 3pm on November 24, 2021.

When he didn’t return home, his son, Olawale Ogunbayo, called his phone number on the same day but it was unreachable.

The son then went in search of his father in the nearby police stations and hospitals but couldn’t find him.

A missing person’s report has been made at the police station and his family has pleaded that anyone with information about his whereabouts reports to the nearest police station.

Mr. Moses Adebayo is dark-skinned, 6 feet tall, and speaks Yoruba and English.