Ben Affleck describes Jennifer Lopez reunion romance as ‘beautiful’ and a ‘great story’

Ben Affleck has described how “lucky” he is to rekindle his romance with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, nearly 18 years after they ended their engagement.

The American actor, 49, said that getting back with J Lo, 51, has been a “beautiful” reunion and that it has been a “great story” in reconnecting with the woman he had previously hoped to marry.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ben spoke about what it was like returning to a former love and how it is better the second time around.

Ben said: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

Speaking further, Ben, who was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 201 – said: “And it is a good story. It’s a great story.

“And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

The actor went on to say that he was “lucky” to…