Court dismisses suit seeking Charles Soludo’s disqualification as Anambra gov-elect

The Abuja Federal High Court has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo as the Anambra governor-elect on the platform of All Grand Progressive Alliance (APGA).

Plaintiffs, Valentine and Egwudike had in the suit contended that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9) he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

The plaintiffs claimed, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/711/2021, that Soludo indicated, in the affidavit, that he was contesting the Aguata 2 constituency seat when in fact, he was contesting the Anambra governorship seat and his deputy claimed to be contesting Awka constituency instead of Anambra deputy governorship.

Defendants in the suit were INEC, APGA, Soludo and his deputy Onyeka Ibezim.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment delivered on Wednesday December 1, in a suit filed by two voters in…