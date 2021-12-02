Cristiano Ronaldo ‘may face questioning as part of their investigation into Juventus’ financial dealings’

Cristiano Ronaldo could face questioning as part of the ongoing investigation by Italian authorities into Juventus’ financial and transfer dealings.

The club’s offices in Turin and Milan were raided by police last Friday with player contracts, invoices, and financial statements taken as evidence.

The operation was carried out over claims that Juventus falsely recorded the values of transfers between 2019 and 2021 to enable them to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Italian authorities took documents relating to transfers, invoices, and financial statements with six Juventus officials – including club president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved under investigation, as well as Juventus itself.

Fabio Paratici, who was Juve’s sporting director before taking up a similar role with Tottenham last summer, is also under investigation. A probe by Italy’s football watchdog COVISOC and finance regulator Consob has already been opened.

