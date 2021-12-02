Jacqueline Avant, wife of music icon Clarence Avant, shot and killed in home invasion

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music icon and executive Clarence Avant has been shot dead during a home invasion at their Beverly Hills residence.

Beverly Hills police say they received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Dec. 1, concerning a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Maytor Place.

When authorities arrived, Jacqueline Avant, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital and died, according to police.

The suspects were no longer at the scene when authorities arrived.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who is married to Jacqueline’s daughter Nicole Avant, said in a statement to USA TODAY, that the Avant and Sarandos families thanked everyone “for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline.”

“Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55 year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community,” the families…