Meghan Markle speaks out after court victory, slams ‘deception and intimidation’

Meghan Markle has spoken out after her court victory over the Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited – the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline – over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father Thomas Markle Sr., 77, in August 2018

The newspaper today, Dec. 2, lost its appeal against a summary judgement which ruled the paper breached Meghan’s privacy by publishing a letter she had written to her estranged dad Thomas Markle.

The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial. But the publisher brought an appeal and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher – including breach of privacy and copyright.

Three senior judges handed down their decision on that appeal at 10am today, Dec. 2, in which the appeal was dismissed.

Reacting to the court’s…