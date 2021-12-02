



The Christian Association of Nigeria has confirmed that a threat letter was sent to Christians in Zamfara state, asking them to stop worship and to close down churches or risk their violent attacks.

The Christian body which asked security agencies to protect all churches in the state and prevent terrorists from carrying out their threats against Christians, stated that the threat against Christians and churches by the terrorists is a divisive strategy against the effort of Christian and Muslim leaders towards ending criminalities in the North-West.

CAN in the statement titled ‘No Christian Should Be Killed in Zamfara – CAN Warns,’ and signed by its General Secretary Barr Joseph Bade Daramola, also averred that it will tell its members to embrace the principle of self-defence wherever the security agencies appeared compromised, as the “perpetrators of the genocide in the Southern Kaduna are still walking freely despite the killings of hundreds of our members.”

The group…





Source: Linda Ikeji