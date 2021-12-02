No law permits Governor Sanwo-Olu to override decisions of #EndSARS panel – Ebun Adegboruwa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has said that there’s no law that empowers Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to overrule the decisions of the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Adegboruwa who issued a communique titled ‘Comments On LASG White Papers On Endsars Panel Reports’, stated that while there is provision for the issuance of a White Paper under the law setting up the Panel, there is no provision in the Tribunals of Inquiry Law of Lagos State which permits the Governor to overrule decisions of the Panel conducted through open hearing.

He said;