R. Kelly and manager sued for trying to ‘intimidate and silence’ sex abuse accusers

R.Kelly and his manager, Donnell Russell have been sued by his sex abuse accusers for allegedly trying to intimidate them with tactics that include calling in a shooting threat to a theater premiering a documentary about the singer.

In new court papers, Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen and Faith Rogers who claim they were sexually abused by the 54-year-old convict, alleged that “Kelly and his inner circle … began an orchestrated effort to silence, harass, bribe and intimidate those brave young women and their friends and family.”

Russell was accused of making a series of threats to try to prevent the 2018 premiere of docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” from going forward, the court papers from Monday claim.

“Defendants used escalating methods of intimidation moving from legal to terroristic in a matter of hours,” the suit claimed, noting that before the call came in, a cease-and-desist letter was sent by Kelly’s people to stop the series from…