SERAP should stop publicity stunt and declare where it gets funds – Presidency

The presidency has accused the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) of engaging in “divisive, irresponsible, and bare-faced publicity stunts”.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement titled ‘SERAP should stop the publicity stunt and render own accountability’, alleged that the group has made repeated ridiculous claims of instituting “legal action against the Government and/or President of Nigeria”.

According to the presidency, “very little is known about SERAP, or who funds them – despite their claims of being an organisation that champions transparency and accountability”.

The statement added;