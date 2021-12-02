SERAP should stop publicity stunt and declare where it gets funds – Presidency

The presidency has accused the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) of engaging in “divisive, irresponsible, and bare-faced publicity stunts”.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement titled ‘SERAP should stop the publicity stunt and render own accountability’, alleged that the group has made repeated ridiculous claims of instituting “legal action against the Government and/or President of Nigeria”.
According to the presidency, “very little is known about SERAP, or who funds them – despite their claims of being an organisation that champions transparency and accountability”.
The statement added;
“To date, SERAP has announced on repeated occasions – each time via a well-funded media campaign – that it is suing the government or President over a range of issues from alleged human rights abuses to alleged corruption. To date, SERAP has not taken their retinue of legal actions to…
Source: Linda Ikeji