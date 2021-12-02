WTA suspends tennis tournaments in China over Peng Shuai case

??????

The Women’s Tennis Association has announced “immediate suspension of all tournaments in China” amid concern for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

The safety of Peng Shuai has become a matter of international concern after she made sexual assault allegations against a former China vice-premier Zhang Gaoli a month ago.

Immediately after her allegations which trended on Chinese social media site, Weibo, she went ‘missing’ while the Chinese government wiped off every trace of her allegations from social media platforms in China.

Later in November she appeared at a dinner with friends and at a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing and photographs and videos were published by Chinese state media journalists.

But the international community still doubts her safety.



On Wednesday, December 1, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement that the safety of players is of paramount concern.

“When on November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault…