American pastor, Joel Osteen is questioned by police after plumber finds bags of cash and checks stashed in 500 envelopes in bathroom wall of his church

Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church, America’s largest church has been questioned by police after ‘bags and bags’ of cash and checks were found in about 500 envelopes in a bathroom wall at the church.
A plumber, known as Justin, who worked at the church called into a Houston radio morning 100.3 The Bull show to tell them about his shocking discovery, which comes barely seven years after about $600,000 in donations were stolen in the church and haven’t been recovered.
Justin said he was called in to Lakewood Church, on November 10 to fix a broken toilet.
‘There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,’ he explained during the call Thursday morning, December 2..
‘We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!”
Houston police say that cash and checks were found in the wall, and that they talked to ‘everybody associated with the building’ they were able to…
Source: Linda Ikeji