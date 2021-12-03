Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to like Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram post celebrating Manchester United’s victory over his team

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has angered his club fans after he appeared to like a Cristiano Ronaldo post celebrating Manchester United’s win over his team.

The Portuguese forward scored twice to help his team secure 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on Thursday evening December 2.

After the match, Gabonese striker Aubameyang bizarrely appeared to ‘like’ Ronaldo’s social media post celebrating his team’s win.

Ronaldo had posted on Instagram after the match to his followers, saying: ‘Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination.

‘Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you. #MUFC’

The post has already been liked more than 4.1m times and has been commented on by more than 80,000 people.