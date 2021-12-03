Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to like Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram post celebrating Manchester United’s victory over his team

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to like Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has angered his club fans after he appeared to like a Cristiano Ronaldo post celebrating Manchester United’s win over his team.

The Portuguese forward scored twice to help his team secure 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on Thursday evening December 2. 

After the match, Gabonese striker Aubameyang bizarrely appeared to ‘like’ Ronaldo’s social media post celebrating his team’s win. 

 

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to like Cristiano Ronaldo

 

Ronaldo had posted on Instagram after the match to his followers, saying: ‘Our minds are already set on the next game, there’s no time to celebrate! Today’s win was very important to get back on track, but there’s still a long road to go until we reach our destination.

‘Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you. #MUFC’

The post has already been liked more than 4.1m times and has been commented on by more than 80,000 people.



Source: Linda Ikeji

