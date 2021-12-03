“I don’t have time for negative energy” Khloe Kardashian posts cryptic message as it’s revealed Tristan Thompson is expecting baby with another woman

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic post after it emerged that a woman is heavily pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child.

The reality star, who shares a daughter with Tristan and was dating the basketballer at the time he got another woman pregnant, shared a post that reads: “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t.”

Maralee Nichols, 31, is expected to have her baby with Tristan today, Dec. 3. It’s said to be a baby boy.

Tristan admitted he and Maralee had sex twice on the night of his birthday celebration but says it was just a fling. However, Maralee said they started an affair in 2020, 5 months before his birthday.

On Tristan’s birthday this March, Khloe had sent Tristan a heartwarming message, talking about her love for him. It was at the same time Tristan got Maralee pregnant.