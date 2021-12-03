Jussie Smollett ‘wanted me to fake beating him up,’ Nigerian witness, Abimbola Osundairo testifies

Nigerian witness, Abimbola Osundairo has testified in court that Empire star actor, Jussie Smollett arranged with him to fake beating him up.

Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo said he was many things to Jussie Smollett: a friend, a colleague on the set of “Empire,” an occasional drug dealer, a bodybuilding coach and according to prosecutors an accomplice in a hoax hate crime attack.

On the third day of Smollett’s trial for allegedly arranging an assault that started a massive police manhunt in Chicago, Osundairo appeared as a star witness for the state.

For more than four hours, Osundairo, a bodybuilder mostly gave “yes” and “no” answers under questioning by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

Osundairo said Smollett, who is gay, texted him on Jan. 25, 2019, saying, “Might need your help on the low.”

Later, when the two were in Smollett’s car, Osundairo said the actor asked if he could trust him.

The pair then drove to the Osundairo family’s North Side home…