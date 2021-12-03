Man U. 3-2 Arsenal – Cristiano Ronaldo scores 801th career goal in five-goal thriller

After being left out of the starting XI in Manchester United’s last game against Chelsea, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Arsenal on Thursday night, December 2, surpassing the 800-goal mark for his career in an all-important 3-2 win.

The win lifts Man United to seventh place in the Premier League standings (21 points), just two points behind Arsenal (5th place, 23 points) and three points out of the all-important fourth-place champions league spot.

Manchester United fell behind in the match to a goal scored by Emile Smith Rowe who shot on goal while Man United goalkeeper David De Gea was down injured on the ground. The goal was initially disallowed, but the VAR reviewed it and saw that it was a teammate who injured De Gea.

United then scored a timely equalizer just before halftime when Bruno Fernandes pounced on a cross and a sweet pass from Fred to put the ball into the back of the net and make it 1-1.

Both teams started the second half strong and…