No reports of deaths from Omicron Variant yet -WHO

The World Health Organization said Friday, December 3, it had not seen any reports of deaths caused by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC), as countries around the world impose travel restrictions to halt its spread.

But despite a growing number of countries registering infections with the new variant, no deaths have yet been reported to the UN health agency.

“I have not seen reports of Omicron-related deaths yet,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

“We’re collecting all the evidence and we will find much more evidence as we go along.

“The more countries… keep testing people, and looking specifically into the Omicron variant, we will also find more cases, more information, and, hopefully not, but also possibly deaths.”

Lindmeier also urged people to be mindful of the Delta variant, which accounts for 99.8 percent of sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science…