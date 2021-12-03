Oldest Kano Kingmaker dies at 95

Sarkin Ban Kano and first Commissioner of Education in Kano Kano state, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan is dead.

The District Head of Dambatta died in the early hours of Friday December 3. His death was announced by the Dambatta youth group on its social media handle.

Deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi I appointed Mukhtar Adnan as Sarkin Bai in 1954 to succeed his father.

Adnan who is the longest serving member of the Kano Emirate Council since the establishment of the Emirate in the 19th century, was born in 1926, attended Dambatta Elementary School, Kano Middle School and Zaria Clerical School and later started working with the Kano Native Authority where he served in various capacities before his elevation to the position of Sarkin Bai.

He served for 63 years as District head, Councilor and Kingmaker. He participated in the selection of Emir of Kano Muhammadu Inuwa (1963), Emir of Kano Ado Bayero (1963-2014), Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II (2014-) and the…