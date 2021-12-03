Police confirm kidnap of over 20 persons by bandits in Kaduna attack

Kaduna police command has confirmed the abduction of over 20 persons by bandits in Unguwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige told Channels TV that the attack took place in the early hours of Friday December 3.

Jalige said the bandits stormed the community at about 1 a.m., killing two people and taking away 20 residents before the arrival of security operatives.

He said;