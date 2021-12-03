Pope Francis accepts resignation of Archbishop of Paris who had ‘intimate relationship’ with woman

Catholic church leader, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Michel Aupetit from the position of Archbishop of Paris following reports that Aupetit had a consensual “intimate relationship” with a woman.

The move was announced in a statement from the Vatican on Thursday, December 2 after French magazine Le Point broke the news of the relationship on November 22.

Aupetit also released a statement to confirm the decision after the Vatican made it’s announcement.

“I was, of course, greatly disturbed by the attacks I was subjected to,” reads the statement.

“I ask forgiveness of those whom I might have hurt and I assure you all of my deep friendship and my prayer, which will always be yours.”

The alleged relationship came to light due to a love email Aupetit sent to his secretary by mistake in 2012, when he was the Vicar-General of Paris, according to Le Point magazine.

Despite admitting in the Le Point article that his behavior “towards her may have been ambiguous,…