Poverty will multiply if Nigeria breaks up

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that poverty will be on the increase if Nigerian breaks up.

Osinbajo said this while receiving a delegation of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday December 2.

Maintaining that the security challenges in the country would be resolved in due course and that Nigeria would be stronger and greater, the Vice President added that the unity of the country is important for everyone.

He said;