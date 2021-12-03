Poverty will multiply if Nigeria breaks up

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that poverty will be on the increase if Nigerian breaks up.
Osinbajo said this while receiving a delegation of the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday December 2.
Maintaining that the security challenges in the country would be resolved in due course and that Nigeria would be stronger and greater, the Vice President added that the unity of the country is important for everyone.
He said;
“We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.
“Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security… he is a steady hand, he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions.
“People who suggest that the country…
Source: Linda Ikeji