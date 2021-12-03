Tristan Thompson expecting third child and it’s not with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is said to be expecting his third child.

The basketball player is expecting a baby soon with a Texas personal trainer named Marilyn Nicole, 31.

Marilyn said the baby, who will be born soon, was conceived in Houston during Tristan Thompson’s 30th birthday celebration.

He was still with Khloe at that time.

Tristan admitted getting intimate with Marilyn in the lawsuit seen by Dailymail but claimed it was a one-night stand.

However, Marilyn said the affair began 5 months before his birthday, that is in 2020.

Marilyn is now suing him for child support before the baby’s birth.

Tristan has been accused of infidelity multiple times.

He was expecting his first child with Jordan Craig when he began dating Khloe Kardashian.

He also cheated on Khloe with multiple women when Khloe was pregnant with his second child, and Khloe found out he was cheating when she was about to welcome their child, True Thompson.

He also had a thing with Khloe’s…