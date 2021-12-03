”We were better than these spineless and vacuous ones”- Lawyer and ex- SUG president in LASU, Dele Farotimi, tackles current SUG for pledging to join Gov Sanwo-Olu’s peacewalk

Lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has tackled the executives of the Student Union Government of the Lagos State University LASU after they declared support for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Walk for Peace initiative.

 

The SUG executives declared their support for the governor’s initiative when he visited the school today December 2. The SUG President, Comrade Oladipupo Uthman Badmus, who spoke on behalf of the students, pledged to support the governor’s peace initiative.

 

Farotimi who was the president of the institution’s SUG president years ago, took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure. See what he wrote below

