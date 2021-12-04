2Sure Takes The Internet By Storm in Disruptive ‘No Be Wash’ Campaign

What’s better than one disruptive campaign? Two! And 2Sure has proved just that.

At first glance, the campaign took a natural form with the audience recounting experiences of fake promises people made them in a trendy #Nawash series. This trend had people conversing expressively across different platforms, and in different aspects of life.

What looked like just a regular brilliant trend soon turned out to be the genius of the 2Sure brand as they soon launched their 2Sure No Be Wash communication which led us to the viby 2Sure jingle. With everyone elaborating on their experiences with fake promises, 2Sure had to come out to say if everything else over-promises and under-delivers, they are

and will remain authentic.

This is not the first time we are experiencing the ingenuity of the brand as we also felt their undeniable presence in the launch of their antibacterial soap, with the campaign message being ‘Be The Spec’. They keep setting the trends and changing the…