Explosion rocks housing estate in Borno

An explosion was witnessed at 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Saturday morning, December 4.

Residents believe the explosion was triggered by Boko Haram fighters and this has reportedly sparked tension in the area.

Daily Trust also reported that a rocket launcher landed at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in the state capital.

Residents of the estate were seen discussing the incidents in groups in one of the houses affected by the explosion, in a video shared online. A resident of the area told Daily Trust that no life was lost.

A military source further told the publication that troops of 33 artillery, Njimtelo, opened fire when they sighted insurgents on the outskirts of Maiduguri and this led to a gun battle.