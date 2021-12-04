Happy Recipients, Grateful Graduands to Access 600M Naira Mobilized By Donors Via Don Lulu Foundation

Results of the 600million naira which was mobilized in June by donors to develop and empower rural women and youths in Abia state via the Don Lulu Foundation have started to bear fruit as the first batch of no fewer than 600 graduands received certificates and empowerment tools in a colorful ceremony at the palace of the Oba of Ekeoba in Ohuhu land, Umuahia Abia state

In the photos, are sections of the over 600 happy beneficiaries of the Don Lulu Foundation (DLF) Rural Youth and Women Development Programme (RYAWDP) through Agriculture, after their 6 months intensive training on various identified agro skills. They were also mobilized and assisted to set up their own farms.

He said ”It’s my little contribution to the good people of Abia state to help alleviate and elevate themselves and families from biting poverty.

I’m also grateful to God that we could touch lives and put smiles on their faces

I’m most specially grateful to the Oba of Ekeoba who provided hectares of free land…