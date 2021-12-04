Heartbreaking moment Dowen student, Sylvester Oromoni’s father wept as he remembered his son’s dream of wanting to be a pilot (video)

Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, father of an 11-year-old Dowen college student who died after he was allegedly bullied and tortured by his classmate, had an interview with Punch today, where he recounted his son’s last moments.

In the interview, Mr Oromoni broke down in tears as he remembered his son’s dream of wanting to be a pilot. He said during the school’s career day, his son would always dress like a pilot as that was his dream. Mr Oromoni also spoke on how he would be celebrating Sylvester who would have turned 12 tomorrow December 4.

Watch the video clip below…