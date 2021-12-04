Lagos state government official booed at gospel programme, The Experience, last night (video)

An official of the Lagos state government was booed by some angry Nigerians at a gospel program, The Experience, that was held in Lagos last night December 3.

The representative was called to give a speech at the program organized by House on The Rock. His speech was however disrupted by the angry Nigerians who booed him and asked him to leave the stage.

The senior pastor, Paul Adefarasin, had to apologize to the Lagos state government after the incident.

Watch a video showing the moment he was booed and Pastor Paul’s apology below