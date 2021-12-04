Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect go missing after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four fellow students at a Michigan high school, have gone missing after a prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against them.

The U.S. Marshals Service released wanted posters for the couple late Friday night, December 3, offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to their capture. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is considering the parents as fugitives, spokesperson Stephen Huber confirmed to CBS News.



Earlier Friday, an attorney for the couple said they left town the day of the shooting and were returning to be arraigned, but the couple missed their Friday afternoon arraignment.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe told CBS News that he was contacted by the attorney at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday with assurances that the Crumbleys “were going to turn themselves in” and that the attorney would “text my detective sergeant tomorrow morning at 7am.”

“While…