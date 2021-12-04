Parents of Oxford High School shooter are charged with manslaughter for making gun ‘freely available’ to their son

The parents of Ethan Crumbley who opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing 4 and injuring 7, have been charged with manslaughter

A prosecutor in Michigan on Friday, Dec. 3, filed involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The prosecutor alleged that the parents ignored disturbing warning signs and refused to take their son out of school just hours before the shooting.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

During a press conference on Friday December 3, McDonald revealed some disturbing new details concerning the family.

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” McDonald said Thursday.

The gun, which Ethan’s father, James Crumbley, had just purchased on Bkack Friday, four days before the rampage, “seems to have been just…