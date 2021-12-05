Actress Susan Peters calls out singer Lami Phillips, said to be a Director of Student Affairs at Dowen College over death of Sylvester Oromoni (video)

Actress Susan Peters has called out singer Lami Phillips, said to be a board member and Director of Student Affairs at Dowen over death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Susan Peters shared a 2018 video of Lami Phillips making a case for the school after the Lagos state government moved to demolish a pedestrian bridge which they (Dowen College management) built for students to use, accusing her of saying nothing about Sylvester who died from injuries he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by schoolmates who were allegedly forcing him to join a cult.

She also alleged that Lami Phillips deleted her Instagram page, adding that they are hiding the truth.

Susan Peters wrote;