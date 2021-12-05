Adele hints she’s open to marrying her boyfriend Rich Paul two years after divorcing ex

Singer, Adele has stated that she misses being married.

Adele, 33, is currently dating sports agent, Rich Paul, 39, and made the comment after she was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

She split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 47, in 2019, whom she shares son Angelo, 9 with.

During an appearance on Sirius XM, she said: ‘I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life.’

She added on her former relationship: ‘Sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.’

Speaking about her chart-topping recent album titled, 30, she said it struck ‘the right tone of a relationship falling apart’.

She revealed: ‘Before it would be you f***ing this or you f***ing that. I am in my 30s now and that gets me nowhenowhere’

‘It’s about you having to sit down as two absolute grown-ups having to talk about how you are going to split your lives apart. It has to be respectful of each other and calm or nothing…