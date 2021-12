Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic turned 30 today, Sunday, December 5, and she took to Instagram to share sexy photos of herself. She simply wrote in her caption: "It’s my BIRTHDAY… 30 and Alive." See full photos below. The post BBNaija star, Tega Dominic releases sexy new photos to celebrate her 30th birthday today appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

