Chris Cuomo fired by CNN; he speaks out

CNN’s most-watched anchor, Chris Cuomo has been fired by the network “effective immediately.”

Chris was sacked on Saturday December 4, in the wake of revelations he had helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while he faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Prior to this, it was claimed that CNN management was not aware of his actions which breached the traditional ethics of journalism. CNN was initially suspended Cuomo “indefinitely” on Tuesday November 30, but sacked him on Saturday after a law firm retained by the network submitted its findings on Friday December 3.

Producers and other staffers who work on “Cuomo Prime Time” will remain in place. Michael Smerconish, Cuomo’s regular substitute, will host the 9 p.m. Eastern hour next week.

CNN said in a statement: