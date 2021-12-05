Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has said that having a small circle of friends has made her to focus more on her business.

The entrepreneur who stated this via Instagram on Sunday, said that she started making more money and progress when she cut many people off from her life.

“I started making more money and progress when I cut so many people off and focused on me and my business. Sometimes people are just there to drown and slow you down. Small circle is the best thing ever!” she wrote.