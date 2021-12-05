Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a 63-year-old kidnapped female victim and arrested a member of the kidnapping gang that abducted her.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect, Davidson Odigho, was arrested while he alongside his gang were attempting to kidnap a man who recently returned from Europe.

“On the 30/11/2021, at about 2200hrs, acting on information received from a motorcyclist that a lady (name withheld), age 63yrs of Ughelli town was seen with two boys armed with machetes in an isolated place along Irri-Aviara community road and suspects them to be kidnappers,” he stated.

The DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware swiftly mobilized and led Police patrol teams in a combined effort with Irri vigilante and cordoned the surrounding bushes. The hoodlums on sighting the police, abandoned the victim and escaped into the bush.

Investigation later revealed that the victim was kidnapped on…