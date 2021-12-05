Two suspected motorcycle thieves arrested in Delta

Two members of a three-man gang that specialise in snatching motorcycles have been apprehended in Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state.

The suspects were arrested by men of the Anti-cult volunteer corps under the leadership of Mr Miracle Okoh on Saturday, December 4.

According to the commandant, they got a tipped off from a community source that the three boys were about to sell a motorcycle.

“We immediately mobilized to the scene and the three boys on sighting us, they ran into the bush and we have them a hot chase and arrested two. Manhunt is still ongoing for the remaining suspect,” Mr Okoh said.

“From what we gathered they stole the motorcycle from Abraka and going to Agbor to sell it but later changed their mind to sell it off in Abavo where nemesis fell on them. They have been handed over to the Abavo Divisional Headquarters for further investigation.” he added.