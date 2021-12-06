CEO stuns 900 workers by sacking them all on Zoom call few weeks before Christmas

The CEO of a mortgage startup sacked 900 workers during a Zoom call just weeks before Christmas.

Vishal Garg fired nine percent of Better.com’s workforce including the entire diversity, equity, and inclusion team during Wednesday’s webinar.

Mr. Garg began the webinar by warning staff members that something terrible lay ahead for them on the three-minute Zoom call.

“I come to you with not great news,” the 43-year-old CEO said. “The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.

“This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision.

“And I wanted you to hear from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make.”

Not holding back, Mr. Garg revealed he would be sacking a whopping 15 percent of the workforce. But instead of waiting until the Christmas period was over, Mr. Garg made the bombshell announcement during…