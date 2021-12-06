Family, friends mourn one of the gallant military officers killed in gun battle with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Two officers and five soldiers were killed on Friday December 3, when operatives of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) engaged Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who infiltrated Rann, a town in Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.

One of the officers who paid the supreme price has been identified as Lt. Abdurrahman Hazala Adam from Plateau state.

Three other members of the Sector 1 Joint Task Force(JTF) North East(NE) were injured in the attack.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the attack, said the troops neutralized scores of the terrorists who came on gun trucks and motorcycles.

Meanwhile, friends, family and former classmates have taken to social media to mourn the gallant officer. His brother, Salmahn Abdurrahman shared a short video on Facebook.

“May Allah almighty accept your shahada blood. R.I.J.F. I’ll miss you forever.” he wrote.

