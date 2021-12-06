‘He is nothing without African players’

The head coach of the Senegal national team has called out Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp for his comments on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recently, Klopp was involved in a heated debate with a journalist who accused him of calling AFCON a ‘little’ tournament.

Klopp later clarified that his comments had been misinterpreted, claiming that English wasn’t his native tongue and he used the phrase figuratively.

But Senegal boss, Aliou Cisse, was not impressed with his comments and has highlighted that the German’s success is down to his African players.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita are all set to feature for their respective nations at the tournament which takes place in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February and Cisse questioned the attitude Klopp has towards the competition.

“Who does Klopp think he is?” he said, according to the Daily Express.

“I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool.

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp…