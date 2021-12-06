Justiceforsylvester: No one has the manual on how to raise a child

Filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has disagreed with actress Uche Ebere who said a 12-year-old has no business attending a boarding school.

Uche had made the comment in reaction to the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, after he was reportedly bullied by his schoolmates. According to her, a 12-year-old has no business attending a boarding school except his/her parents are divorced, the mother is dead or there’s no one to take care of them.

Mary Remmy Njoku however faulted the claim, adding that “no one has the manual on how to raise a child”. She stated that people must not raise their kids same way as there are rapists and robbers that were homeschooled.

She wrote;